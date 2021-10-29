Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,526,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter.

FLQM stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

