Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $14.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

