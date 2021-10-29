Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Shares in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 187,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

