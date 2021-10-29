Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,857 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,377,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 106,978 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,767,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 283,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in América Móvil by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,310,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 719,404 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in América Móvil by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,588 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

América Móvil stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

