Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 27,131 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,131 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

