Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,831,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,332 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after purchasing an additional 668,541 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,040,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,836,000 after purchasing an additional 346,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.