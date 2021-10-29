Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9,000.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,917 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,485 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 657,342 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,974 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,135 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

