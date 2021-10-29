Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.