Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

FRES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,136.88 ($14.85).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 872.80 ($11.40) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83). The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 817.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,476.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.47.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

