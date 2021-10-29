frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s current price.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in frontdoor by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.