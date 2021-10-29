fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.90. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

