Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Shares Down 1.2%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 148.55 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 154.20 ($2.01). 52,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 259,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($2.04).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.84. The stock has a market cap of £548.71 million and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.99.

In other news, insider Samir Desai bought 39,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £59,470 ($77,697.94).

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

