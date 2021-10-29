Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 233,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 353,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 52,966 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

