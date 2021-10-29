Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FUTU. CLSA began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.78. Futu has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.