FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Brown & Brown, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brown & Brown in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $67.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

