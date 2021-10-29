FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Centene Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.05. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,188,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

