FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $2.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

GLW opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 55.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 94,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,154,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,232,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

