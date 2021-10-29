FY2021 Earnings Estimate for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issued By Truist Securiti

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,806 shares of company stock valued at $405,259. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 104,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

