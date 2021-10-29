FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Waste Management, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Waste Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.85. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of WM stock opened at $157.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.10. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,036. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

