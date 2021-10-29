FY2021 Earnings Forecast for 3M Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3M in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $9.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.70. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.46.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $179.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $195.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.