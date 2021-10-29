FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will earn $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,769,000 after buying an additional 209,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 160,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,585,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,134,000 after purchasing an additional 298,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,411,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

