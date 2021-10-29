FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

AUB opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

