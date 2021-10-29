FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Raised by Analyst

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Griffin Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CDNS. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

Shares of CDNS opened at $168.92 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $175.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.39.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

