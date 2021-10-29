FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $26.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.91. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

Shares of COF stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,045,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

