FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Cut by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.76 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.