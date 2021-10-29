FY2021 EPS Estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Lowered by Analyst

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLT. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $252.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.