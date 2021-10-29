FY2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Corp. Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of INDB opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after buying an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,886,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 17.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,515,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 741,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,004,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Independent Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

