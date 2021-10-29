FY2021 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Polaris in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $9.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2022 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Truist cut their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

PII stock opened at $115.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.75.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 681,317 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Polaris by 311.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after purchasing an additional 404,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 816.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 377,256 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Polaris by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

