FY2021 EPS Estimates for SLM Co. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SLM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLM. Stephens upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. SLM has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

