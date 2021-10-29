FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tompkins Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tompkins Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.32.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMP. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,843,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth about $20,629,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

