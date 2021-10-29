FY2021 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $323.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.51 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 22.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

