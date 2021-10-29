FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Cut by Analyst

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum China in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

YUMC stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. Yum China has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

