FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alkermes in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.
Alkermes stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period.
In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Alkermes
Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.
