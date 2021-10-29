FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $107.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $104.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $129.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $152.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $176.61 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,129.77.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,922.58 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,522.24 and a 1-year high of $2,982.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,812.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,299 shares of company stock valued at $492,039,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

