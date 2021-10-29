FY2022 EPS Estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

