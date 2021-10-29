FY2022 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lowered by DA Davidson

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after acquiring an additional 628,007 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 84,092 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.