FY2022 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

HMST has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $979.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

