FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $126.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $122.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,090.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

GOOGL opened at $2,916.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,554.37. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,516.55 and a 52-week high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,998,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

