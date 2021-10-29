Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) versus Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Head-To-Head Survey

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Clearside Biomedical and Galecto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical 0 1 4 0 2.80 Galecto 0 0 3 0 3.00

Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 145.83%. Galecto has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 244.31%. Given Galecto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galecto is more favorable than Clearside Biomedical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Galecto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical $7.89 million 40.63 -$18.21 million ($0.39) -13.82 Galecto N/A N/A -$34.84 million ($7.62) -0.44

Clearside Biomedical has higher revenue and earnings than Galecto. Clearside Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galecto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Clearside Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Galecto shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Clearside Biomedical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Galecto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Galecto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical -540.08% -172.83% -98.74% Galecto N/A -53.16% -33.99%

Summary

Galecto beats Clearside Biomedical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F. Edelhauser in May 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its products also comprise GB2064, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

