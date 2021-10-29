Galp Energia, SGPS’s (GLPEY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -633.33%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

