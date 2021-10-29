GamerCoin Market Cap Hits $45.44 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $45.44 million and $30.30 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 84.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00069259 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00071967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00096328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,415.64 or 0.99983726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.66 or 0.07059030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00021907 BTC.

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

