Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin updated its FY21 guidance to $5.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $5.600-$5.600 EPS.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $144.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.17. Garmin has a 1 year low of $97.52 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

