Gary F. Goode Sells 7,800 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 25,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,191. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several research firms have commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

