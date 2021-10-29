GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $259.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.