GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.05). GDS posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

GDS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. GDS has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 38.0% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 630,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 87.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.4% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 596,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 186,307 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

