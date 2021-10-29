Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.65

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and traded as high as $67.60. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $67.49, with a volume of 14,335 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

