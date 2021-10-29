Geeq (GEEQ) Market Cap Reaches $14.47 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and $149,343.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

