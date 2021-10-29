General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.800-$2.100 EPS.

NYSE GE traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.26. 5,909,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,775,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a 52 week low of $58.32 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

