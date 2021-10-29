General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues Earnings Results

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$6.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.70.6.70 EPS.

NYSE GM traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $54.47. 676,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,369,682. General Motors has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

