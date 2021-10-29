Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Reaches $1.82 on Major Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00002984 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00227518 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00099086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.